Ravens’ COVID carelessness is an embarrassment | READER COMMENTARY

News broke on Thanksgiving morning that more Baltimore Ravens players had tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth straight day. Is this a failure of personal responsibility, lack of institutional control, or just bad luck (”A coronavirus outbreak has depleted the Ravens’ roster. Here’s why they’re still scheduled to play the Steelers Tuesday,” Nov. 30)?
Whatever the cause, here is one season ticket holder who is angry and embarrassed by the team’s apparent carelessness. The Ravens should forfeit its game with the Steelers.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
