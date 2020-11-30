xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens’ COVID carelessness is an embarrassment | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 30, 2020 2:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers Isaiah Buggs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

News broke on Thanksgiving morning that more Baltimore Ravens players had tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth straight day. Is this a failure of personal responsibility, lack of institutional control, or just bad luck (”A coronavirus outbreak has depleted the Ravens’ roster. Here’s why they’re still scheduled to play the Steelers Tuesday,” Nov. 30)?

Whatever the cause, here is one season ticket holder who is angry and embarrassed by the team’s apparent carelessness. The Ravens should forfeit its game with the Steelers.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

