Who deserves blame for Ravens’ inept offense? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

The Baltimore Colts are forever memorialized for winning “The Greatest Game Ever Played” for their dramatic sudden death, 23-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium in 1958.

Sadly, the 2022 Baltimore Ravens will be forever bedeviled by the self-inflicted “oops” highlight of a ridiculous fumble that ruined an otherwise outstanding performance against a powerful Cincinnati Bengals team by a score of 24-17.

Someone has to be held to account for the repeated failure of key offensive plays by the Ravens in recent years that continue to lead to early defeats in NFL games and playoffs. I nominate John Harbaugh and Greg Roman for time and again calling predictable, easy to defend plays in the red zone. New leadership is desperately needed.

— Fred Hill, Arrowsic, Maine

