Here’s one point for Harbaugh and Roman to consider: They blew it | READER COMMENTARY

The valiant play of an injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens team and the brilliant play of Tyler Huntley deserved much better Sunday than the strategic paralysis and tactical slow-wittedness of coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman (”Ravens coach John Harbaugh was uncertain about 2-point decision vs. Packers: ‘What do you want to do?’” Dec. 20).
A child might have been torn between a flip of a coin and overtime or going for the 2-point conversion. But that same child could have told Messrs. Harbaugh and Roman not to run a play that every member of the Green Bay Packers — and all their fans — could have predicted and were ready for: a pass play to Mark Andrews.
Why not decide on a more creative, unexpected play? Let Tyler Huntley run circles around the opponent as he had in the last quarter. The coaching staff should answer that question — perhaps after they have been fired for incompetence and for not giving their courageous team a chance to win the game in overtime after a dazzling comeback in the fourth quarter against the best team in the National Football League.
Consider me a very frustrated Ravens fan living in New England Patriots’ nation.
Fred Hill, Arrowsic, Maine
