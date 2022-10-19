Baltimore fan to Ravens management: Get your act together | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun has been known to print my letters to the editor, and I hope I come across on these pages as a civic booster who is positive, experienced in ups and downs, and hopeful.
With that preamble aside, I must offer my reaction to Sunday’s distressing Ravens-Giants game, the third small margin last-quarter loss with a lead this year (”Ravens film study: Inside three pivotal moments in the 24-20 loss to the Giants,” Oct. 18). Bonehead plays, stupid penalties, defensive body, mind and spirit collapses and bizarre and uneven performances by a physically gifted but mismanaged star quarterback brings up — as it finally should — the issue of who’s in charge.
I hope, as a kind of shareholder, both as a fan emotionally and a state resident financially supporting the stadium’s bond debt, that events reverse themselves. The people running the Ravens and managing my (and your) investment need to get their act together.
I hear players like to play in Baltimore. That’s nice to hear but they must be reminded all the plush facilities include a scoreboard.
— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore
