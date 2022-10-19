Baltimore fan to Ravens management: Get your act together | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, New JerseyJ. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Baltimore Sun has been known to print my letters to the editor, and I hope I come across on these pages as a civic booster who is positive, experienced in ups and downs, and hopeful.

With that preamble aside, I must offer my reaction to Sunday’s distressing Ravens-Giants game, the third small margin last-quarter loss with a lead this year (”Ravens film study: Inside three pivotal moments in the 24-20 loss to the Giants,” Oct. 18). Bonehead plays, stupid penalties, defensive body, mind and spirit collapses and bizarre and uneven performances by a physically gifted but mismanaged star quarterback brings up — as it finally should — the issue of who’s in charge.

I hope, as a kind of shareholder, both as a fan emotionally and a state resident financially supporting the stadium’s bond debt, that events reverse themselves. The people running the Ravens and managing my (and your) investment need to get their act together.

I hear players like to play in Baltimore. That’s nice to hear but they must be reminded all the plush facilities include a scoreboard.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

