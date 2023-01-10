Are Ravens focused on playoffs or Lamar Jackson’s contract? | READER COMMENTARY

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (82) as he tackled by Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Watkins fumbled on the play. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel) (Joshua A. Bickel / AP)

Mike Preston is a football genius, but his recent column, “Mike Preston: Rest will pay off for Ravens when push comes to shove vs. Bengals” (Jan 8), seemed hopelessly naive, just as the Ravens decision to rest starters seemed completely misguided. The Ravens had a chance, with a win and a Chargers loss (which happened), to be the fifth seed instead of the sixth, and play the Jacksonville Jaguars next week instead of the Cincinnati Bengals. Moreover, as Preston notes, a Ravens win plus a coin flip could have had us hosting Cincinnati at home next week. What Ravens fan wouldn’t have preferred either of those scenarios?

Now, it is true that winning yesterday even with Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins was a tall order. But sitting them (and possibly Tyler Huntley, too as I’m not sure if he couldn’t have played) made it nigh impossible. Yes, as Preston said, we gave it a valiant effort since our defense is stout right now. But it would have been a miracle to win while sitting our two biggest offensive weapons after Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but I couldn’t help thinking that if the Ravens are one-and-done next week, the organization will be in a much better negotiating position vis-à-vis Lamar. Could it be that’s what John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta and Steve Bisciotti had in mind?

Preston has forgotten more about football than I’ll ever know, so I hope he is right and I’m wrong, and that resting Andrews, Dobbins and Kevin Zeitler leads to a big win next week. More than that, let Lamar go on a magical run like Joe Flacco way back when, bring home the Lombardi and maybe an MVP ring, and get paid beaucoup dollars in guaranteed money.

Advertisement

Go, Ravens!

— Sandy Roskes, Washington, D.C.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.