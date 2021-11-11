Some credit to the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach, please | READER COMMENTARY

Allow me to add one more item to Ryan McFadden’s list of Lamar Jackson’s record-setting achievements (“‘It’s pretty cool’: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets even more records in overtime win over Vikings,” Nov. 7), especially with regard to the Ravens quarterback tying Michael Vick’s rushing record.
The two quarterbacks share another association. Ravens quarterback coach James Urban coached Michael Vick when both were in Philadelphia. The former Eagles quarterback has publicly credited Coach Urban for revitalizing his career.
Clearly, “Coach Urbs,” as Lamar Jackson calls him, is a vital influence for Lamar’s performance and the Ravens’ success.
Don Mathis, Havre de Grace
