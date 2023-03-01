Are Ravens foolish enough to part ways with Lamar Jackson? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wears a Crucial Catch Intercept Cancer caps as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) (Rich Schultz/AP)

If the Baltimore Raven’s aren’t shrewd enough to workout a working agreement with a franchise cornerstone, then they deserve what fate brings. John Harbaugh will be fired, and Lamar Jackson will continue to win and flourish with another franchise (”Meet Ravens OC Todd Monken, the supreme adapter who could level up Lamar Jackson,” Feb. 24).

I’ve been watching pro football for over 50 years. I know a superstar when I see one. Lamar leaving will be a Baltimore Orioles type move, and it’ll take a decade to win some fans back — as the Orioles have learned.

— Kenneth Anderson, Washington, D.C.

