Was Jackson holdout just a marketing ploy? | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks for publishing those letters to the editor regarding the Baltimore Ravens’ signing of quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new contract (”Lamar Jackson’s reported $260 million Ravens contract a bad idea, some readers say,” April 30). So happy to know I’m not alone.
But something struck me. Was this all a charade or maybe just used to entertain us? If the Ravens management is willing to throw away millions of dollars on an injury-prone, non-proven quarterback, why did it take so long for the team to do it?
Advertisement
I think we’ve been hoodwinked.
— Judith Sharpe, Glenelg
Advertisement
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.