Was Jackson holdout just a marketing ploy? | READER COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson launches a pass that was caught for a gain by tight end Mark Andrews (89) in the 2nd quarter as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Jets 24-9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey last season. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Thanks for publishing those letters to the editor regarding the Baltimore Ravens’ signing of quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new contract (”Lamar Jackson’s reported $260 million Ravens contract a bad idea, some readers say,” April 30). So happy to know I’m not alone.

But something struck me. Was this all a charade or maybe just used to entertain us? If the Ravens management is willing to throw away millions of dollars on an injury-prone, non-proven quarterback, why did it take so long for the team to do it?

I think we’ve been hoodwinked.

— Judith Sharpe, Glenelg

