Injuries and lack of preseason preparation give Ravens an uncertain path forward | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins dives into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown as the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Houston Texans in the season opener at M&T Bank Stadium. The running back will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

You can hardly blame the Ravens for limiting preseason game time for key veterans considering the level of injuries that have debilitated their play in the past two years. The cautious philosophy is prevalent for teams around the National Football League, and it was apparent in The Ravens subpar offensive performances in their first regular season game. What did holding players out of meaningless preseason games get the Ravens? After one game, it didn’t forestall a wave of key injuries and, in fact, might have contributed to them — in addition to the disappointing execution of the newly installed offense (“How the Ravens can fill in for running back J.K. Dobbins, from trusting their backups to making a splashy trade,” Sept. 11).

Throughout preseason practices, I wondered how the team was supposed to effectively absorb the new schemes without real game trial-and-error learning. It is still to be seen if it’s a wise notion giving Lamar Jackson play calling freedom. It seems he would need to read defensive situations in the moment and have command of appropriate counter moves. How was he being taught such abilities, in particular sans live opportunities to test things out? We can only hope the Ravens have a process in place while they go searching for a running back.

— Dennis Peltz, Myrtle Beach

