Can the Ravens turn it around? Maybe. | READER COMMENTARY

When I think about the Ravens, I think about success, tradition and home. However, I have never quite seen anything like what happened the past week (”Ravens say ‘highly contagious’ COVID-19 strain, noncompliance with protocols led to outbreak,” Dec. 5). With our defensive line depleted and our offense riddled with COVID-19 cases, we had an uphill battle against the “best” team in football, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given our recent struggles, are we in for an easy stretch of games against four teams with losing records and a beatable Cleveland Browns team or will we find difficulty getting back into the flow?
Many fans are expecting to end the season on a 5-game winning streak. However, how viable is that given injuries and COVID-related issues? Though they gave a sluggish Steelers a good fight, it’s difficult to reliably say the next five games will be a walk in the park. Even when fully healthy, we don’t look like a great football team. It seems like the Ravens players don’t want it enough, something quarterback Lamar Jackson hinted after the 30-24 overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Given all of this, I feel like we fans have blamed the recent woes on injuries when that may not be the case. As Mike Preston wrote, “the Ravens should have the nucleus of their team back by next week.” But will that be enough to get to that 11-win goal? I and many fellow Ravens fans hope to see a quick turnaround and a playoff berth.
Mueez Chaudhry, Severn
The writer is a 12th grader at Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.