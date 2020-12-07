Can the Ravens turn it around? Maybe. | READER COMMENTARY

When I think about the Ravens, I think about success, tradition and home. However, I have never quite seen anything like what happened the past week (”Ravens say ‘highly contagious’ COVID-19 strain, noncompliance with protocols led to outbreak,” Dec. 5). With our defensive line depleted and our offense riddled with COVID-19 cases, we had an uphill battle against the “best” team in football, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given our recent struggles, are we in for an easy stretch of games against four teams with losing records and a beatable Cleveland Browns team or will we find difficulty getting back into the flow?