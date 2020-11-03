Ravens-Steelers: the lesser team won | READER COMMENTARY

The better team doesn’t always win. We were the better team on Sunday (“Five Things We Learned from the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Nov. 2).
When we played the Kansas City Chiefs and lost, they outplayed us. They were the better team that day. But Sunday, we outplayed the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost. We were inside the 25-yard-line three times (twice inside the 10) and got zero points. One was a fumble. On another occasion, the Ravens went for it on 4th down and two, just missing. And on the last play, from the 23-yard-line, the ball was deflected in the end zone.
Our last defensive series was brilliant. Pittsburgh needed one first down, and we allowed only 9 yards. Even throwing a surprise pass on second down wasn’t enough. After getting the ball back, the game went down to the last play, and we didn’t even need the extra point.
After losing three starters during the game, two on the offensive line and one on the defensive, we still held our own. That says a lot about the team. I would have liked the win, but I enjoyed the game — even the effort of Steelers’ free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Jr. who knocked into our receiver on the last play. That’s football.
The Sun’s Mike Preston gave quarterback Lamar Jackson a D+ grade and I’m not arguing with his judgment, but only adding that we have an exceptional quarterback. Yes, he fumbled and threw some errant passes, but he is a gamer with a no-quit attitude. Whether he takes us to the next level (Super Bowl) or not, I’m going to enjoy the ride.
Mike Metzger, Owings Mills
