Ravens-Steelers: the lesser team won | READER COMMENTARY

When we played the Kansas City Chiefs and lost, they outplayed us. They were the better team that day. But Sunday, we outplayed the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost. We were inside the 25-yard-line three times (twice inside the 10) and got zero points. One was a fumble. On another occasion, the Ravens went for it on 4th down and two, just missing. And on the last play, from the 23-yard-line, the ball was deflected in the end zone.