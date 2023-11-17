More respect for Joe Flacco, please | READER COMMENTARY

Super Bowl XLVII MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco rides through the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2013 after the Ravens defeated the 49ers, 34-31 the previous day in New Orleans. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel) (Jacob Langston / Orlando Sentinel)

Do you miss Joe?

In Joe Flacco’s first six seasons, he had 15 post-season games, and his record was 10 wins and 5 losses. He played for the league championship three times. In his fifth season, he won four post-season games. That season brought about the Ravens winning the Super Bowl. Flacco was named Most Valuable Player (”Former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco: ‘I can still play,’” Sept. 7).

In Lamar Jackson’s first six seasons, he has had four post season games with a record of 1 win and 3 losses. He has not played for the league championship, nor has he played in the Super Bowl.

Now I am a Ravens fan, so I hope Lamar’s record improves. But people, why so much raving about how good he is while making fun of Flacco?

I would think that the Ravens would be asking Flacco back every season honoring him with special ceremonies. No other Ravens quarterback has been as good as Flacco.

— Chuck Dougherty, Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania

