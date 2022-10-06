Harbaugh was correct: Going for touchdown the right call | READER COMMENTARY

Bills fans cheer and Ravens fans look shell shocked as the game-winning field goal is scored in the final seconds. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore 23-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I am often among those fans yelling “Take the sure three,” but in the case of the Ravens-Bills game, I disagree with the opinion that John Harbaugh’s fourth down call was wrong (”What was Harbaugh thinking?” Oct. 3).

The Ravens lost last Sunday because they did not score a point in the fourth quarter. Coach Harbaugh’s assessment that the defense could not stop a Bills’ touchdown with four minutes to play proved to be correct. The Bills could easily have scored seven, but toyed with our defense to run out the clock and score a last second field goal.

— Karen Stott, Baltimore

