Yet, as a Baltimore native and Ravens season ticket holder from the start, I refuse to feel “miserable” over Saturday night’s loss as encouraged in the The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial (“Still feeling blue over Ravens’ loss? Boy, do you have company,” Jan. 12). The Ravens went 14-2 this season with the help of smart coaching, strategic management and, yes, our star quarterback who is embracing all that our city has to offer both on and off the field. This season was fun, and nothing about Saturday should discredit everything Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have done for our city. They have brought us together at a time when we needed it most. They reminded us that redemption is possible.