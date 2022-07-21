Ravens should speak out on threat of drug overdoses | READER COMMENTARY

Images of the late Jaylon Ferguson and the late Tony Siragusa are displayed on the scoreboard prior to the start of a pre-season friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Everton, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Jaylon Ferguson died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine, as per the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (”Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson died of fentanyl and cocaine, medical examiner office says,” July 1). Fentanyl, a synthetic opiate, is approximately 100 times as potent as morphine, and 50 times as potent as heroin. Opiate abuse is a lethal and worsening epidemic, and more than 150 people die daily in this country from overdose, like Jaylon.

The Baltimore Ravens have elected to remain silent about Jaylon’s fatal overdose and have yet to make any official statement about his cause of death. This speaks volumes, as this organization is usually not shy about involving themselves in matters that impact the community. Jaylon’s death is an opportunity to send a powerful, impactful message and to reach into the community with a helping hand. There are so many individuals in the local community who are at high risk to have a similar tragic outcome.

As an emergency physician, I often see victims of overdose — sadly, at times fatal. Despite fame, wealth and privilege, Jaylon Ferguson had the same fatal outcome as an increasing number of Baltimore residents. Addiction is not selective. Sashi Brown, the Ravens’ president as of April of this year: It’s your turn to not only say something, but do something.

— Jeannine L. Saunders, Catonsville

