In the NFL, it’s all about the defense, as Ravens have demonstrated | READER COMMENTARY

Hey letter-to-the-editor-writer Bruce R. Knauff, you think first rate defense can’t do it alone (”Ravens need more accurate passing,” Nov. 6)? You are either new to Baltimore Ravens football or else you don’t remember the 2000 season. We had three second-rate quarterbacks, Chris Redman, Tony Banks and Trent Dilfer. They had four losses that year where they only scored six points or less.

The quarterbacks could not put the ball in the end zone but the defense also had four shutouts. The defense held the four playoff opponents, Denver, Tennessee, Oakland and the New York Giants, to 3,10, 3 and 7 points. That’s 23 points in four games. The only touchdown the Giants scored in Super Bowl XXXV was on a kickoff return. The defense harassed all four playoff quarterbacks.

Ask any football knowledgeable person — good defense wins games. Try Mike Preston. He writes a column in The Baltimore Sun.

— Thomas Coburn, Rosedale

