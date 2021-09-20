Kudos for getting Ravens coverage in next morning’s print edition | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for having the Ravens game coverage in the early morning print edition (”Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs,” Sept. 20). It was the highlight of my early breakfast reading. And that was a perfect picture on the sports section cover; great positioning and timing by photographer Karl Merton Ferron. Now, if you’d only keep an intern around to post those other late night scores.
Moshe Gavant, Pikesville
