Kudos for getting Ravens coverage in next morning’s print edition | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 20, 2021 1:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Thank you for having the Ravens game coverage in the early morning print edition (”Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs,” Sept. 20). It was the highlight of my early breakfast reading. And that was a perfect picture on the sports section cover; great positioning and timing by photographer Karl Merton Ferron. Now, if you’d only keep an intern around to post those other late night scores.

Moshe Gavant, Pikesville

