Ravens’ woes may stem from leadership, not players | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, Ravens’ fans got to watch the team embarrass itself losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers (”Do the Ravens have a hands problem? The dropped passes and fumbles are piling up.” Oct. 11).

The team has gone out and signed high-priced players only to see them not perform. However, if you go back over the last few years, the performance Sunday has become quite common. The only constant are the people on the sidelines, the coaching staff. There has to be something internal that causes these collapses.

I’m surprised that the owner has tolerated these performances. He is a very successful business man who knows how to build a world-renowned company. Yet he allows the Ravens to play at such a poor and inconsistent level. It’s the “same old beef stew just warmed over.”

— C. Bennett, Bel Air

