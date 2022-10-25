Even with Cleveland win, Ravens coaches are coming up short | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) reacts after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

This year’s Baltimore Ravens team is less than the sum of its parts. That’s a coaching failure. The team has tremendous talents but somehow can’t seem to get them to gel and be consistently effective (”Mike Preston: Ravens are in position to make a run, warts and all,” Oct. 23).

John Harbaugh has long-time friend Greg Roman running the offense. After firing Wink Martindale (whose New York Giants beat us last week), John and Jim Harbaugh protégé Mike McDonald is running the defense. It seems John Harbaugh overvalues relationships versus talent when it comes to his coaches.

“Baltimore has survived” was the game-ending comment from the CBS broadcasting team after the flawed and narrow victory against Cleveland. The Ravens should have won that game by double digits but again struggled to play a complete game. Today’s Ravens are nowhere near a Super Bowl appearance despite having the talent to be a big winner.

Owner Steve Bisciotti needs to take a hard look at his management and coaching staff and insist on better results or make replacements.

— Charles Skinner, Towson

