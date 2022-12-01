Ravens coaches must look in the mirror | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh watches from the sideline prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The déjà vu experience of the Baltimore Ravens’ most recent loss is, indeed, distressing to fans, players and coaches alike (”Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap,” Nov. 29).

However, most distressing are the repeated and clueless excuses leadership offers the fan base. These recurrent, systemic collapses require much more than just “reviewing the tape.” I exhort all the Ravens’ leaders (coaches and players alike) to take a hard look in the mirror, discover the truth and implement a potent course of action.

Advertisement

— Joe Lemmon, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.