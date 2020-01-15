It was Coach Harbaugh’s and Coach Roman’s decisions to panic — and make terrible decisions — at various stages of a crucial game. They chose to pass on the first drive for the first time all year. Result? After success running the ball on that drive, an interception. They chose to rely on passing plays throughout the game, ignoring effective backs in Gus Edwards and Justice Hill despite Mark Ingram II’s injury. Result? Two more turnovers, lots of yardage, a mere six points.