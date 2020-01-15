John Harbaugh is a very accomplished coach. He is confident and even-keeled. John Harbaugh is also, along with his offensive coordinator Greg Roman, principally responsible for the Ravens’ shocking loss to the Tennessee Titans last Saturday (“Still feeling blue over Ravens’ loss? Boy, do you have company,” Jan. 12).
It was Coach Harbaugh’s and Coach Roman’s decisions to panic — and make terrible decisions — at various stages of a crucial game. They chose to pass on the first drive for the first time all year. Result? After success running the ball on that drive, an interception. They chose to rely on passing plays throughout the game, ignoring effective backs in Gus Edwards and Justice Hill despite Mark Ingram II’s injury. Result? Two more turnovers, lots of yardage, a mere six points.
They chose to run the ball into the middle of the line on two critical fourth and one plays when a simple fake and end run or short option pass would have led to a first down. Given such poor coaching and mediocre performances by both the offense and defense, especially a sleepy secondary, the outcome was almost preordained.
Tennessee played well, but were certainly much less accomplished than many of the teams the Ravens defeated during a highly successful season. Final result? The Baltimore Ravens didn’t deserve to win.
Fred Hill, Arrowsic, Maine
