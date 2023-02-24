Ravens should say goodbye to both John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates a touchdown pass with head coach John Harbaugh during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Lamar, Lamar, Lamar. What will Lamar Jackson do? What will the Ravens offer him? Coach John Harbaugh expresses his love for Lamar — so does the general manager — but when will people get fed up with this (”New Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken looks forward to working with Lamar Jackson’s ‘elite’ skill set,” Feb. 21)?

No doubt, Lamar Jackson is a first class player when healthy, but he is a first class pain in the butt now because he and the team can’t reach a money agreement. Leadership? Non-existent. He didn’t even go to Cincinnati to support the team for our playoff game.

Advertisement

With five games left in the season, Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta knew Lamar was hurt but didn’t bother to sign a backup quarterback, and sure enough we almost played the games with a fourth string backup down the stretch. Leadership from Harbaugh and DeCosta? Non-existent. Did they prepare the team for any possibility? No, all the eggs were in the Lamar basket, and he turned his back on his teammates.

Harbaugh has a good in-season record because we have a very good team, but clock management is miserable, and our record in the playoffs is miserable. If we give Lamar all the money he wants, we get into the category of other teams who put all the eggs in one basket with no real chance to win a Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Let’s cut Harbaugh and put the franchise tag on Jackson then trade him and start building a future for the other players who could actually win.

— John L. Herman Jr., Lutherville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.