What was Harbaugh thinking? | READER COMMENTARY

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field after the Bills defeated the Ravens (23-20) at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 2, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I’m amazed at some of the decisions Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh makes at the end of games (”Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills,” Oct. 2).

Last year, he cost us at least two wins by going for two-point conversions. He ran the exact same play both times, which failed both times. Doesn’t he think other teams study film?

If a game goes to overtime, we have the best kicker in the history of the National Football League. On Sunday, he passed up a field goal that would have given us the lead against the Buffalo Bills.

— Robert Hamilton, LaVale

