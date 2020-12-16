More over, greatest game ever played | READER COMMENTARY

It is now time to replace the title of “the greatest game” with the Ravens vs. Cleveland contest held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 (”What they’re saying: football analysts’ thoughts about Ravens’ 47-42 victory over the Browns on Monday night,” Dec. 15). On the edge of my chair for the lengthy game, which was about 20 minutes longer than most NFL games, it was worth every minute, every second. Lamar Jackson and his cohorts played a game that will not be forgotten by any Ravens’ fan. Sleep did not come easily that night as I replayed in my mind the stunning last two minutes of the game. It was a “must” win, and win we did. This is what great football is all about.