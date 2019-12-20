Lamar Jackson has the potential to become more than a football sensation for the Baltimore Ravens. Granted that he has more than accomplished goals that weekly astonish us, but more importantly he has been able to demonstrate to us the power of Baltimore regionalism (“A ‘rodent infested’ Baltimore embraces its ‘not bad for a running back’ quarterback,” Dec. 2).
Regionalism can be defined as excitement and happiness associated with the success of the Ravens that is extended widely to many people around us. Ravens regionalism can be seen and felt throughout the Baltimore area. Regionalism is togetherness. Regionalism is immediate friendship with others. Regionalism is consideration of others and their problems. Regionalism is fairness in dealing with others. Regionalism today pervades the metropolitan area and can become a force for goodness.
Baltimore needs our help. Baltimore needs regionalism to get back on its feet again. It cannot do it alone. Ghettos developed when government-sponsored discrimination in housing led to pockets of poverty in the city. Restricted covenants prevented mobility out of the city and when good paying jobs were lost, living conditions in the city got worse and have continued to deteriorate with murders and illegal drug traffic taking over.
Regionalism can easily be seen with the present day play of the Baltimore Ravens. We all in the Baltimore region want to be part of this bandwagon and perhaps a Super Bowl parade. The same features of this powerful regionalism (friendship, kindness, consideration for others, awareness and fairness) can be the beginning of a return to a safer and restored Baltimore, one that would make all of us proud.
You might say, “How can this be done?” Perhaps it could lead to a more informed and motivated citizenry that would strongly advocate for policy changes that would address the many needs of our city and the surrounding counties. The needs are great, but regionally and together, it can be done. Let’s try it. Go Ravens! Go Baltimore!
Raymond D. Bahr, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.