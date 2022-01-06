Federal prosecutors have some ‘soul-searching’ to do | READER COMMENTARY

Many of us have watched in horror and disgust as the federal prosecutorial function has been severely undermined in recent years by the likes of Jeff Sessions, William Barr and, alas, even Rod Rosenstein. The prosecution of Mr. Treem and Mr. Gordon was not political, but it was no less pernicious. This prosecution was seen by many federal criminal defense lawyers in Maryland as an assault on the adversary system as enshrined in the 4th, 5th and 6th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. And it cannot be written off as the work of two overzealous and tone deaf local prosecutors. Cases such as these have to receive approval at the highest levels in the U.S. Department of Justice.