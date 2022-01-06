No tears for criminal defense lawyers and their associates, please | READER COMMENTARY

A federal jury in Baltimore has found prominent criminal defense attorney Ken Ravenell guilty of one count of laundering drug money. The jury acquitted him of other charges, along with his co-defendants, fellow defense attorney Josh Treem and investigator Sean Gordon, who had been charged with obstruction. Still, the single conviction has the private defense bar in an uproar (”Feds criticized after acquittals in Ken Ravenell conspiracy trial; jury convicts on one count of money laundering,” Dec. 28).
The complaints go something like this: How dare Assistant U.S. Attorneys Derek Hines and Leo Wise suggest that Mr Ravenell’s work defending Richard Byrd, a convicted drug trafficker, crossed the line into criminal conspiracy? They are welcome to put away crooked cops from the Gun Trace Task Force, but they are said to have gravely overreached by going after Messrs. Ravenell, Treem and Gordon for associating with the wrong crowd.
The sort of private counsel who defend drug dealers and hit men can be seen, in one way, as champions who assure that the government must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and thus protect us all against wrongful imprisonment.
There’s another way to look at them. They are very well paid to poke holes in solid evidence and suggest that all doubts rise to the level of reasonable. The definition of “reasonable doubt” is whatever the jury buys. In American criminal courts, proof beyond a reasonable doubt is hard to come by. A standard that protects us all, saints and sinners, winds up walking a lot of sinners out of the courtroom.
Private counsel are freedom brokers — they command top dollar for putting the dangerous accused back on the street. That they occasionally defend someone pro bono does not remove the fact that it’s often all about the money.
Do these lawyers counsel their newly-acquitted clients to amend their lifestyles and avoid further attention from law enforcement? Not often. I’ve known many a Baltimore private lawyer whose handsome living, including the education of their children, depended on the repeat offender who can’t stay out of trouble. These noble officers of the court simply teach their clients how to beat the rap.
The Byrd-Ravenell-Treem case only goes to show how easy that is.
Harold Riedl, Baltimore
