Baltimore should use rodent birth control

Baltimore is a great city. We should take care of it. I was glad to see PETA’s letter pointing out that just like our cherished pets, rats are social and have individual personalities (“PETA: Calling someone a rat is no insult,” Aug. 1).
Apparently, we have enabled an overabundance of rodents to occur in Baltimore beyond the point of healthfulness. We can’t blame the rats. They are just a symptom. Anyone with a heart for animals feels the dilemma and would prefer humane solutions, and I believe that it’s vitally important that Baltimore deal with its problems with kindness.
So I am asking The Sun to research and endorse to the city the use of the newly-available rodent birth control.
Denise Cellinese, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.