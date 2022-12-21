Maryland can be proud of Jamie Raskin | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

It was strangely moving to discover that U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland was given the honor of announcing the four criminal referrals that the Jan. 6 House select committee is sending to the U.S. Department of Justice based on the facts they have uncovered regarding the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol (”Jan. 6 panel urges prosecution of former President Donald Trump with criminal referral,” Dec. 19).

To hear the actual words that ex-president Donald Trump is being referred for insurrection along with three other federal crimes was amazing. You were speaking for the committee, Congressman Raskin, but you were the one who got to actually tell us, the American citizens.

Advertisement

Well done.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.