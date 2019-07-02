Rapinoe represents America better than Trump

In January, Megan Rapinoe, one of the stars on the U.S. Women's soccer team, said that she would not visit the White House if the U.S. team wins this summer's World Cup. This week, President Donald Trump felt the need to publicly take her to task (“Sue Bird claps back at Trump for attacking her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe,” July 2).

Fast forward to June 28. Ms. Rapinoe scored both goals in the Americans' 2-1 victory over host France (repeating her two -goal performance in the previous game's victory over Spain) and acted the gracious ambassador afterward. On the same day, the president was once again ridiculing the idea of Russian interference in the 2016 election while a grinning Vladimir Putin looked on.

One could not find a clearer example of who is the far better representative of this country and what it stands for. So sad that it's the occupant of the White House who once again comes up so very short by comparison.

Evan Balkan, Towson