Soccer star Rapinoe disrespects her country

Evidently, Megan Rapinoe does not like President Donald Trump, and that's her right. It follows that if she were to be invited to the White House and if the woman's team wins the Woman's World Cup that she would refuse to attend. All well and good.

My question is why does she also show her disrespect for the country that makes it possible for her to get paid for playing a game and living a life that most athletes only dream of? What is it that America has done to offend her? Why go to a foreign country and show such disrespect for her own country (“Megan Rapinoe is being, well, Megan Rapinoe at the World Cup: ‘I think she honestly thrives in these moments,’” July 1)? This action is in the same category as the Raven players who took a knee in England and the other NFL personnel who insist on showing disrespect for our country on national TV.

I look at this in the same disgust as I did when Jane Fonda put on her traitorous display in North Vietnam. In a country that gives so much to professional athletes these actions are a disgrace. They are an insult to every American who ever wore the uniform of our military and who help to guarantee the privilege of citizens to openly criticize the leaders of this great land. These athletes take that privilege too far and take themselves too serious thinking any of us care what their political views are. These people need to remember that they exist for one reason and that is to entertain us just like the Hollywood celebrities who constantly lecture us on their political views. We watch when we want to be entertained and turn you off when we are done.

I am also fed up with the press giving people like Ms. Rapinoe coverage beyond her playing ability. I wonder if she was praising President Trump, would the coverage be the same? Singing the national anthem with your teammates or standing when it is played at sporting events should be a privilege regardless of what your political views are if you are an American. If you don't like our country, you are free to leave at any time. In the meantime, learn the difference between protesting against a politician or political party and our country.

Patrick M. Lynch, Glen Burnie

