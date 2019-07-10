Rapinoe disrepects America

I feel the same responsibility falls on athletes paid to represent America. It makes me wonder if the motive for some of these people is really “patriotic” or, as I believe, self-seeking publicity since the press loves to get the more interesting juicy comments. Remarks regarding the sport Ms. Rapinoe excels in are certainly worth listening to for soccer fans. I don’t feel the political views or actions of Ms. Rapinoe or any other athlete or celebrity are of any more value than the average American. The press just loves this stuff, particularly if it is the least bit controversial.