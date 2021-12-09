Judge showed appalling lack of empathy in rape case | READER COMMENTARY

I was stunned to read The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Where is the outrage over Maryland’s sexual assaults?” (Dec. 7), not for what it said, but for what it left out.
There was no mention of Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer’s reported comment at sentencing that there is “not evidence of any psychological injury to the victim” of a rape by off-duty county police officer Anthony Westerman, who is now on home detention instead of behind bars (”Baltimore County Police fire officer convicted of rape after judge sentences him to home detention,” Nov. 24).
I can’t believe that in 2021 we have a judge who thinks it possible to be raped without psychological injury.
Three decades ago, women’s rights groups and female state legislators tried to get then-Judge Thomas J. Bollinger Sr. thrown off the bench for giving probation before judgment to a 44-year-old man convicted of raping an unconscious 18-year-old woman and then appearing to blame the victim because she was drunk.
Yet Judge Truffer’s dismissal of psychological injury has passed without controversy. Are we going backward?
Larry Carson, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.