Maryland needs ranked choice voting | READER COMMENTARY

Recent primary results have shown our previously sleepy state has become significantly more polarized (”What happened in Maryland politics over the weekend?” July 25).
I call on the Maryland’s Republican and Democratic parties, and the state legislature to institute ranked choice voting which encourages moderation and ensures that all winning candidates have been selected by a majority of the voters.
Please, let’s do this now before our state descends into a shouting match of warring parties!
— Paul Nelson, Annapolis
