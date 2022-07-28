Maryland needs ranked choice voting | READER COMMENTARY

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox gestures to his supporters after declaring victory over his opponents at his campaign party on primary election night at Vigilant Hose Company Event Hall in Emmitsburg on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/AP)

Recent primary results have shown our previously sleepy state has become significantly more polarized (”What happened in Maryland politics over the weekend?” July 25).

I call on the Maryland’s Republican and Democratic parties, and the state legislature to institute ranked choice voting which encourages moderation and ensures that all winning candidates have been selected by a majority of the voters.

Please, let’s do this now before our state descends into a shouting match of warring parties!

— Paul Nelson, Annapolis

