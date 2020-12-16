Franchot: For Maryland small businesses, ‘rainy’ days are here | READER COMMENTARY

While our recent December Board of Revenue Estimates report projects Maryland’s economy being healthier than expected, it highlights how our lowest wage earners and small businesses continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic’s impact. Our small businesses, unemployed citizens and working families, especially in our minority communities, need financial assistance now. Our Latino and African-American communities and women who disproportionately work in industries suffering the most are bearing the brunt of this pandemic not only with their health, but also with their lack of wealth. Disproportionately more minorities are dying from COVID-19 and losing their jobs.