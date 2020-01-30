One hopes the American people are tired of and see behind the unctuous confidences expressed about the safety of one-person rail crews expressed by Michael Rush in his recent letter to the editor (“Two-person rail crews should be a relic of the past,” Jan. 27).
Let’s see, recently to save the company dollars, The Boeing Company, expressing similar confidences regarding its aircraft, actually hid software workings from pilots on its new airplane. The resulting crashes killed 346 people.
Will we have to wait until rail tragedy strikes to put safety before dollars on railroads?
Bob Kambic, Baltimore
The writer is a visiting scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Medical School Division of Health Sciences Informatics.
