Mrs. Butterworth was loved. Why must she disappear? | READER COMMENTARY

Without detailing once again the horrific murder of George Floyd or the angry crowds expressing their frustrations over despicable police actions, I do question some of the changes taking place. Let me tell you what those grocery items about to be redesigned and repackaged meant to me. They meant love, they meant comfort, they meant joy. As a mother and then a grandmother, those items were my go-to choices for delicious meals for my family. Mrs. Butterworth had far more impact on my children’s behavior at the breakfast table than I did, but now this imagery is to be erased.