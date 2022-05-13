Dealing with racism: Less ‘wokeness,’ more pragmatic solutions | READER COMMENTARY

Adia Cullors (center) marches with protestors along Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore in May of 2020 in response to the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Sun’s choice to report on its historical, regrettable and entangled involvement in promoting slavery and discrimination has been informative and heart wrenching. But the recent commentary by Barbara E. Will and Charlotte Bacon, co-founders of MontgomeryWill, is an example writ large of why readers should take the time to read John McWhorter’s most recent book, “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America” (”Harvard and higher education’s accountability for historic ties to slavery,” May 4).

It is an eye-opening, informed and erudite description of the type of ineffectual exercises described in this commentary. Let’s look forward and perform the actions that can improve the lives of those minorities who have been seriously affected by the legacy of chattel slavery, systemic and systematic racism that subsequently followed Reconstruction to this day.

— Charlie Chaban, Towson

