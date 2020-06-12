White people have an obligation to address oppression of blacks | READER COMMENTARY

America’s history has shown repeatedly that political change only comes if the oppressed rise up, march and demand it, and the dominant leadership allows it to happen. It took women until 1920 to rise up, march and demand the right to vote and generate enough white male leadership to agree to share power with women. In the 1960s, blacks won the release from Jim Crow laws because black people rose up, marched and demanded equal rights. Only after the TV scenes of police violently attacking peaceful marchers with batons, vicious dogs and fire hoses and seeing the charred remains of a bombed church where four young girls were murdered, did the mostly white male leadership in Washington, D.C., vote to grant blacks full citizenship.