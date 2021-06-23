Goldberg badly misstates the fight against racism | READER COMMENTARY

First, Mr. Goldberg wrote that unless one has authoritative knowledge of and solutions for a problem, one cannot make the assertion that Mr. Kendi does. Mr. Kendi does have authoritative knowledge of the problem and possible solutions for racism. He earned a doctorate in African American Studies from Temple University. He has been an assistant professor at State University of New York at Oneonta, at University of Albany-SUNY, at University of Florida, a visiting scholar at Brown University, a full professor at American University and at Boston University, and a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard. He was written six books, numerous academic papers and publications.