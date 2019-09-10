Kudos for holding Maryland Racing Commission accountable

Congratulations and thanks to The Baltimore Sun for its coverage of the financial issues surrounding the Maryland Racing Commission (“Maryland horse racing commission dominated by industry players. They manage cash awards — and win them,” Aug. 22).
The series of stories shows the value of investigative journalism and The Sun’s commitment to uncovering what others would prefer to keep out of the public eye. Despite what some might believe, we are still in need of daily newspapers that are held to a higher standard than the more manipulated “news sites” on social media.
Gilbert Bliss, Freeland
