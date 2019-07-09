Maryland Racing Commission needs to hold tracks accountable

Sun reporter Doug Donovan and the state legislature need to review the history of The Maryland Jockey Club (no matter who the track owners are or were) and the Maryland Racing Commission and consider their own actions to realize that the old adage is correct (“In 2016 Maryland racing regulators gave Stronach $1.7 million for new dorms for track workers. What happened?” July 3). When you do things over and over again and expect different results you are insane. If you added up all the money devoted to unfulfilled projects, the average citizen would be shocked. I think it would build a few air conditioned schools. This has been a very cozy relationship among mutually interested parties for far too long.