Having read The Baltimore Sun from the headlines to the weather page, I found many interesting articles. I am not a native of Maryland but now live in Annapolis to be near my youngest daughter and other family members. I would especially like to comment on the editorial on “police bias” (“Police bias endangers African Americans,” Oct. 18).
Having grown up in a small Pennsylvania town, I had never experienced segregation or bias against African Americans. That is, until I married a sailor and moved with him to Norfolk, Va., in 1950. There I witnessed it the first time I boarded a bus and sat in an empty seat in the back section. The driver wouldn’t leave and I felt everyone’s eyes on me. “Can’t sit there,” he said. But there was no other available seat. Then the lady next to me said, "You’re in the black section.”
The driver kept watching, and I went up front and held onto an overhead strap as there were no “white seats” available. How stupid was that? And, of course, back in Pennsylvania, and then a few years in New England, there weren’t any rules like that. I am now in assisted living where a large majority of the employees are African American from med techs to waitresses and maintenance people. Does that make me better than them? A big “no” in my book!
Louise Gosma, Annapolis
