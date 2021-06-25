Getting past the Black and white of race relations | READER COMMENTARY

It was such a treat to read the letter to the editor from N.L. Bruggman who observed that we are not Black and white (”We live in a world of beige and brown, not Black and white,” June 21).
A few times in my 30-some years of teaching, a misguided high school student has said to me, “Oh yea, that’s because I’m Black.” They were talking to a teacher who refuses to answer to questions about race on applications and surveys. I usually create another block, “Human,” and check it. I’ve told those students, “You aren’t Black, you’re kinda dark brown. And I’m not white, I’m sort of a pinkish red.”
Until we stop classifying each other, the comparisons and stereotypes will senselessly continue. You are either a human or you are not. It is that simple! Why isn’t that clear to everybody?
Dave Dundore, Cleona, Pennsylvania
