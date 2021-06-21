xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
We live in a world of beige and brown, not Black and white | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 21, 2021 2:46 PM
Juneteenth revelers dance to music as they march down 300 South in Salt Lake City, Utah during a Juneteenth celebration, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Words have incredible power, and K. Ward Cummings (“What it means to be white in America,” June 20) is absolutely correct when he says that “white is the opposite of Black.”

I must, however, take grave issue with one point. Mr. Cummings: I am not white; I am beige. And you, sir, are not Black; you are brown. And guess what? That puts our skin colors on a wide spectrum of colors that are brown-based, none of which are white or Black.

So let’s get rid of the words “white” and “Black.” Not only are they incorrectly applied to our skin tones, but they continue to form a false core around which toxic rhetoric and behavior in this country continues.

N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

