Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, drives into the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

If a reader doesn’t like what he or she sees in The Baltimore Sun’s sports section, turn the page and don’t read it (”Too many non-sports, like NASCAR and MMA, covered in sports section,” July 20).

To the writer of this recent letter to the editor, I say, “Come on, man, be a sport.”

— R. Ruhe, Mint Hill, North Carolina

