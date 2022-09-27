The new year brings a new rabbi to Harford County | READER COMMENTARY

Rabbi Meeka Simerly stands in the sanctuary of the Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Simerly was recently named as rabbi for the temple and says she's excited to explore the community and share the many things the temple has to offer. (Matt Button/The Aegis). (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

What a blessing it is for those of us who are members of Temple Adas Shalom and the community at large as we have found not only a spiritual leader but a warm and caring individual in Rabbi Meeka Simerly (”Meet-and-greet with new rabbi kicks off Jewish New Year celebrations at Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace,” Aug. 25).

I was fortunate enough to be a part of the rabbi search committee, as I could participate in what we needed for our congregation to survive for future generations. With rabbis so few and far between, and many congregations losing their religious leaders because of the pandemic and burnouts, we knew that God was on our side when we found Rabbi Meeka.

Advertisement

She radiates warmth, and her openness to the issues of the day (not political ones) brings our area a breath of fresh air. Rabbi Meeka is a blessing to all who meet her, and I encourage you to see for yourself. Our doors are open to all who wish to attend our services, and our schools, both the religious and early learning, are benefiting from her presence.

Come and see what Rabbi Meeka and Temple Adas Shalom are all about — not only will you be pleasantly surprised but you may want to become a regular!

Advertisement

— Terry Weiner, Bel Air

The writer is fundraising chair for Temple Adas Shalom.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.