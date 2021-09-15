xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
End of ‘It’s Academic’ a loss for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 15, 2021 7:06 AM
During COVID-19 pandemic, the Baltimore version of the high school quiz show, "It's Academic," has been played entirely on a video conferencing platform. (Handout/Baltimore Sun Media).
I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of the Baltimore edition of “It’s Academic” due to the loss of its sponsorship by Giant Food (”Who will save ‘It’s Academic’ in the Baltimore region?” Sept. 7).

Perhaps the Maryland State Education Association might see fit to repurpose some of the money that it spends lobbying our elected officials toward sponsoring this worthwhile show. Of course, I’m dreaming.

Gary A. Smith, Catonsville

