End of ‘It’s Academic’ a loss for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of the Baltimore edition of “It’s Academic” due to the loss of its sponsorship by Giant Food (”Who will save ‘It’s Academic’ in the Baltimore region?” Sept. 7).
Perhaps the Maryland State Education Association might see fit to repurpose some of the money that it spends lobbying our elected officials toward sponsoring this worthwhile show. Of course, I’m dreaming.
Gary A. Smith, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.