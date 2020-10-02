Don’t vote for expanded sports wagering in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t vote “for” Question 2 in November, vote “against." Allowing expanded gambling in Maryland is a bad idea (”Question 2: Maryland needs more information to embrace sports betting; vote ‘no,'" Sept. 29).
We have already failed to see the benefit to our schools from allowing casino gambling. Our government has lost sight of what is beneficial to Maryland’s citizenry by focusing only on revenues, disregarding where they come from. Marylanders would be much better off with a tax increase to address budget shortfalls, not losing $10 million to casinos in order to add $1 million to the state budget.
Advocating for a business whose sole purpose is to take money from those too ignorant to understand the math is completely contrary to what our leaders should be doing.
Kevin Flynn, Middle River
