Lawmakers already have authority to add money to state budget | READER COMMENTARY

Your editorial, “Question 1: Vote ‘for’ constitutional amendment on state budget authority” (Sept. 28), endorsing an amendment to the constitutional budget provisions that have preserved Maryland’s AAA bond rating declares that “Maryland [legislators] have the authority to cut the budget but not to add money.” This is flatly and shockingly untrue; supplementary appropriations may be added for a single purpose therein stated if supported by a new revenue source.
A line-item veto, overridable by a partisan legislature is not an equivalent safeguard against irresponsible commitments. All states but one have balanced budget requirements but few have Maryland’s bond rating.
George W. Liebmann, Baltimore
